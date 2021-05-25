E3 2021 fan registration to open on June 3

You're watching Advertisements

We're only a few weeks away from E3 2021 now, and to build on the anticipation, the ESA has announced that fans of the show can look to sign up for the event on June 3, to be able to access the digital E3 2021 experience in all of its glory.

Fans will be able to sign up for the event on the official E3 website to be able to sign up when registration opens up next week. This will allow fans to attend the event that will include virtual booths, hosted events, video conferencing, online forums, and much more. The show itself will take place between June 12 through June 15.

In other E3 news, the ESA recently unveiled more details about the online portal, and a recent rumour is making the rounds that Nioh-developer Team Ninja will reveal a Dark Souls inspired Final Fantasy game at the show.