E3 2021 dates confirmed, this year's online event cancelled

The ESA, the organiser of the annual gaming conference otherwise known as E3, has confirmed the dates for next year's event and shortly thereafter confirmed that the online version of 2020's trade show that had been previously discussed will no longer be happening.

Speaking to GamesIndustry, an ESA spokesperson confirmed that E3 2021 will be a "reimagined" event and will take place from June 15 to 17, and we're presuming that before that we'll get the usual spread of publisher conferences.

You'll notice that there was no mention of this year's digital reworking in that first report, however, in a follow-up sent to the folks over at PC Gamer, the event organisers confirmed that there will be no online version of E3 in 2020.

"Given the disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will not be presenting an online E3 2020 event in June. Instead, we will be working with exhibitors to promote and showcase individual company announcements, including on www.E3expo.com, in the coming months. We look forward to bringing our industry and community together in 2021 to present a reimagined E3 that will highlight new offerings and thrill our audiences."

It looks like we'll all have some time to fill in early-to-mid June.