E3 2021 Awards show set for June 15

The ESA has announced that it will be rounding out E3 2021 with a special awards ceremony planned to honour the best games shown off during the event. Known as the E3 2021 Awards, the show is planned for June 15 and will see the winners determined from a collection of editors from IGN, GameSpot, PC Gamer, and GamesRadar+.

The panel is set to select the "Most Anticipated" game of the show, and will also see certain games honoured as the "Most Anticipated" from each publisher that partakes in the show.

"For this year's event, we are collaborating with editors at some of the world's leading video game media outlets to create the Official E3 2021 Awards Show, recognizing the show's most anticipated games," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA. "The broadcast is going to be packed with exciting announcements and reveals, and celebrating innovative publishers and developers is an ideal way to close E3 2021."

In other E3 2021 news, fans can look to sign up for registration for the online portal as soon as Thursday, June 3, this week.