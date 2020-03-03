LIVE

E3 2020 plans still on track despite coronavirus outbreak

The ESA is paying close attention to the current global situation but right now this year's E3 is still happening.

Last week GDC was cancelled due to the current global concern around Covid-19, or coronavirus. It's the largest event this year to be pushed back or cancelled (so far, at least), but now we have information courtesy of an interview with Vice Games that E3 2020 is "moving ahead full speed".

With E3 not being until June, it gives health advisors time to fully assess the situation and allow them more time to determine whether this virus will impose a serious threat at such an event. However, with thousands of people flying in to attend the event every year, it seems that these sorts of events will become second priority.

The statement from the ESA reads as follows:

Everyone is watching the situation very closely. We will continue to be vigilant, as our first priority is the health, wellness and safety of all of our exhibitors and attendees. Given what we know at this time, we are moving ahead full speed with E3 2020 planning. Exhibit and registration sales are on track for an exciting show in June.

So, for the time being, we can look forward to E3 later in the year, but of course, this could change depending on the state of affairs surrounding coronavirus closer to the time.

