Dyson unveils headphone-pollution cleansing mask combo device

Have you ever been on the train and thought that it would be great if someone created a device that merged both the brilliance of noise-cancelling headphones with the health benefits of wearing a pollution cleansing mask? Well if you have, let us direct your attention to Dyson's latest creation, the Zone air-purifying headphones.

This device is literally a pair of noise cancelling headphones that offer "high-fidelity sound" combined with an airflow, filtration, and motor technology that can cleanse the air you breathe of gas, allergens, and any unwanted particulate matter.

While the concept is admittedly a pretty good one, the appearance of the device will probably be enough for you to stick with your regular headphone and face mask combo, as the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones looks like someone strapped a second headband onto the earcups, one that makes you look like a sci-fi version of the Batman villain Bane.

You can take a look at the headphones here, and can even sign up to be one of the first to learn more about them as Dyson shares further information in the future.