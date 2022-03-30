Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Dyson unveils headphone-pollution cleansing mask combo device

It looks about as strange as it sounds.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Have you ever been on the train and thought that it would be great if someone created a device that merged both the brilliance of noise-cancelling headphones with the health benefits of wearing a pollution cleansing mask? Well if you have, let us direct your attention to Dyson's latest creation, the Zone air-purifying headphones.

This device is literally a pair of noise cancelling headphones that offer "high-fidelity sound" combined with an airflow, filtration, and motor technology that can cleanse the air you breathe of gas, allergens, and any unwanted particulate matter.

While the concept is admittedly a pretty good one, the appearance of the device will probably be enough for you to stick with your regular headphone and face mask combo, as the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones looks like someone strapped a second headband onto the earcups, one that makes you look like a sci-fi version of the Batman villain Bane.

You can take a look at the headphones here, and can even sign up to be one of the first to learn more about them as Dyson shares further information in the future.

Dyson unveils headphone-pollution cleansing mask combo device


Loading next content