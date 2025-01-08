Dynaudio launches massive 1500 Watt soundbar

HQ

Danish high-end speaker maker Dynaudio, who many listen to every day without knowing it as they have a massive automotive department that makes speakers for the Volkswagen Group, have partially launched a very high-end soundbar named Symphony Opus One. Just like another Danish speaker brand, the soundbar is more of a sound system, in this case with 24 individual speaker units, 6 tweeters, 14 midrange drivers and 4 new subwoofer drivers, all powered by 1500 Watts.

To accompany the expensive drivers, an enclosure has been made with a full aluminium-alloy frame, and almost as expected, soft fabric on top, combined with wood fins in white-oak, and yes, they are individually motorised, because why not?

It is not exactly made for small TVs with a 73" width, and in true Dynaudio style, it comes with four separate sound modes, enabled by a powerful DSP.



"Authentic" is the pure and true stereo without DSP and black magic.



"Soundstage" extrapolates better and bigger sensation of room and space to stereo sound.



"Immersive" is for native spatial audio such as Atmos with full DSP that adds side and overhead channels.



"DeepDive" is for virtual surround-sound from any material. It is described as being able to make a "bubble" around the user, no matter their position in the room.



The Symphony Opus One was originally made as a concept and demoed at CEDIA last year, where Hi-Fi journalists were impressed by its SACD playback and the ability of it to be as good as an entire stereo system. It better be as the price is expected to hit €20,000, and there has been some changes versus the version showed at CEDIA.