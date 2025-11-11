Dynasty Warriors Origins announces major paid DLC, Visions of Four Heroes, launching January 2026

HQ

Dynasty Warriors Origins, the latest mainline entry released early this year for the musou action series,, will have a large-scale DLC coming out one year later, called Visions of Four Heroes. A trailer was released for the "major paid DLC", which "adds new stories featuring the Four Heroes, new allies, weapons, and more", with Zhuhe, a mysterious female NPC from the main game becoming a new playable character.

For pre-orders, users will receive a protagonist's costume based on the yellow turban attire. It will launch on January 22, 2026, on PS5, as announced during Tuesday's State of Play Japan, as well as the rest of platforms of the game.

The DLC pack will also launch at the same time as the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game. Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have been busy, as it was only two months ago, in September's State of Play, when they announces Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered for release on March 2026.