Dynasty Warriors Origins will have the largest number of heroes available in the franchise's history

Dynasty Warriors Origins, the next major instalment in Omega Force and Koei Tecmo's popular musou franchise, had an extensive panel presentation at the recently held ChinaJoy 2024 event. We got to see some new gameplay and an in-depth look at its systems and character abilities, of which there will be many.

In fact, it will be the Dinasty Warriors with the most playable characters in the history of the franchise and also the largest number of soldiers on screen, offering an "overwhelming sense of realism", according to Omega Force.

The AI of the NPCs has also been greatly improved, with enemies coordinating better to attack, and the allied side having to strategise how to combine their fighting skills. Dynasty Warriors Origins will offer a "deep interpretation" of the Three Kingdoms story, which delves into ancient China. The story begins before the Yellow Turban Rebellion, when the game's protagonist visits a famine-stricken village. There he meets Zhang Jiao and Guan Yu, and they team up to fight against the forces of corrupt officials.

Dinasty Warriors Origins is scheduled for release next year on PC, PS5 and Xbox X/S Series.

