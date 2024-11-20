Dynasty Warriors Origins demo to be released next Friday

HQ

It's perhaps not a genre that's going to be a big hit in 2024, but there's no doubt that musou fans have their hearts set on the release of Dynasty Warriors Origins, which Koei Tecmo and Omega Force are opening next year on 17 January.

But if you're looking forward to taking on thousands of enemies in battle and wiping them all out in one fell swoop, we've got good news for you. It's been announced that Dynasty Warriors Origins will release a free demo on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam) next Friday, 22 November. So you can get a taste of what's in store, and also explore what's new in this new instalment of the long-running series.

Koei tecmo has also released a trailer to show us just what new features Origins adds to the Three Kingdoms musou, which you can watch below.