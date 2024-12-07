Dynasty Warriors: Origins demo surpasses one million players

HQ

The recently released demo for Dynasty Warriors: Origins has quickly become a major success, reportedly reaching over one million players. This is a promising milestone, especially considering the criticism the previous game faced at its launch over five years ago.

Based on the first half of Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Origins aims to focus more on storytelling, offering a fresh start for both new and longtime players. Judging by early reactions from those who've tried it, Origins seems to be the revitalization the series has long needed.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam on January 17 next year.

Have you tried the demo yet? What are your thoughts so far?