Dynasty Warriors: Origins brings 1,000 vs. 1 fighting to Nintendo Switch 2 with more content

Musou-genre fans were treated to a deluxe gourmet menu at today's recent Nintendo Direct. Not only did they get the release date for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, but it was also confirmed that another popular musou will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

We're talking about the genre's most well-known franchise and the one that gave it its familiar form to this day. Dynasty Warriors: Origins will be released for Nintendo Switch 2, and it will do so with both the content released so far by Omega Force and Koei Tecmo and a new DLC with more characters and battles that will arrive on the same day of release, January 22nd, 2026.

And if you want to see what this game (which we have published our review of when it came out earlier this year on PC, PS5, and Xbox) looks like on its new Switch 2 battlefield, don't miss the trailer below.