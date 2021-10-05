Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires release date confirmed

HQ

If you still remember, earlier this year the action title Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires got delayed, and no new release date was revealed.

But now, developer Omega Force and publisher Koei Tecmo finally sorted things out, and they have announced that the Musou-style hack-and-slash action will launch on December 23, 2021 in Japan, and later on February 15, 2022 for the west.

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC. The game will be released both digitally and physically, but the PS5 and Steam versions are only available digitally.

It's also worth noting that if you buy the PS4 version (no matter if it's the packaged version or the digital version), you can upgrade the game to the digital PS5 version for free. For more details in regard of the game, you can visit the official website via this link.

Check the latest release date trailer below.