Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires delayed, new release date to be announced

The hack and slash action game Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires was originally scheduled to release in early 2021, but it's no longer the case. Developer Omega Force and publisher Koei Tecmo earlier announced that the game has been delayed.

In an announcement they posted on Twitter, the team stated:

"Although Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires was initially announced as an early 2021 release, the team is still working hard on delivering the best game possible, so we wanted to let our fans know the current situation and will announce the new launch window in future updates."

"We apologize for the delay and appreciate your continued support."

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires was revealed last year in September, and confirmed to be landing on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC. So far, the team hasn't revealed any new launch date yet.

Do you think we will still be able to see the game launch in 2021 at all?