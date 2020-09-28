Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires announced for 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, a spin-off of the core 2018 hack and slash title, was revealed at Tokyo Game Show to be arriving in 2021.

Akihiro Suzuki told Gamespot that this upcoming version will feature improvements to the visuals and the framerate, and will take advantage of the SSD drives of both next-gen platforms to minimise the loading times. It will also, of course, feature the same largescale battles that the series is known for but now on more advanced hardware than before.

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires will be arriving early 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.