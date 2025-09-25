Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered announced, releases in March 2026

Koei Tecmo will launch a remastered edition of one of the most popular titles in the Dynasty Warriors saga. Dynasty Warriors 3 Complete Edition Remastered has been announced at the latest State of Play, with the date set on March 19, 2026 on PS5.

Dynasty Warriors 3 originally launched in 2001, developed by Omega Force for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox. It is set during the Three Kingdoms era in China. The game is being described by Koei Tecmo as the one that established the foundation of the entire series, which continues to this day (Dynasty Warriors: Origins was just released earlier this year).

The title, besided graphics completely reworked, will also include the content from the Xtreme Legends. Are you in for some musou action? It will launch on March 19, 2026, on PS5 (presumibly on other consoles as well, but it wasn't announced at the time of writing).