Dylan Falco officially leaves G2 Esports' League of Legends team after five years as the head coach

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Back in the summer, Dylan Falco made the decision to step back from his role as the head coach of G2 Esports' League of Legends team, a major decision as under his stewardship, the squad has basically been the undisputed best LEC team. When the news came, G2 Esports wasted little time in promoting Luka "Perkz" Perković from a positional coach role to the main head coach duties, a role he has been commanding for almost two months now.

Building on this, now it has become official, as Falco has left G2 Esports after five years as the head coach for its League of Legends team. This was a remarkable stint as the team managed to secure 11 LEC trophies during this time, while also making a few deep runs in international events.

The big challenge for the Perkz era of G2 Esports will be whether the regional dominance can be translated onto the global stage, a feat many western (EMEA and North America) organisations have been struggling to complete.