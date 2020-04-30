Dying Light's Hellraid DLC set to release this Summer

Developer Techland recently released a new trailer teasing some upcoming content and it's not detailing the upcoming Dying Light sequel, Dying Light 2. Instead, the team makes sure that its fans know that the original Dying Light is still being supported and that DLC 'Hellraid' is scheduled to release this summer for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Hellraid introduces a new game mode based on Techland's planned (but unreleased) game of the same name and brings demonic new enemies, new areas and new weapons for you to enjoy in a co-op session. Check out the teaser trailer below or wishlist it on Steam here.