Dying Light "would make a kickass movie" according to franchise director

HQ

It appears that there's certainly some interest at developer Techland in making an adaptation of Dying Light. The zombie franchise has been a gaming favourite for some time, and with the recent success of 28 Years Later, franchise director Tymon Smektala believes we could be in a "renaissance" of zombie media.

"We didn't kind of cooperate this with Danny Boyle and the team behind 28 Years Later. But I actually do hope that both the movie and our game might be kind of like the renaissance of zombies in popular culture," Smektala told us after we previewed Dying Light: The Beast. "I think they were a little bit quieter, not screaming brains as much as they used to, but I think it's time for them to come back because I think as a context, as a backdrop, as a framework to a story, this is something really very powerful."

"When it comes to adaptations, right, for Dying Light, there's actually not that much to announce or not that much to talk about," Smektala continued. "Of course, this is something we are exploring as I think everyone who has an interesting franchise, an interesting IP, an interesting world that can be made into a movie. But what I'm sure of is that Dying Light actually brings a lot of unique aspects, a lot of interesting aspects, a lot of aspects that only Dying Light has that actually would make a kickass movie, action movie or series. And I really do hope that this will happen someday in the future."

Check out our full, in-depth interview with Tymon Smektala below, and our preview of Dying Light: The Beast here.

Dying Light: The Beast launches on the 22nd of August for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.