Dying Light will soon be scarring its way onto new-gen consoles

Over the past year following the launch of the PS5 and the Xbox Series, we've seen many of our favourite last-gen titles optimised for these new systems. One of the latest titles confirmed to be joining this list is Dying Light, as developed Techland recently announced on Twitter that they are working on a new-gen patch. We don't know the specific details or exactly when it will be landing, but it's likely that there will be the option to run the game at 4K and 60fps (this could be two separate modes).

The PS5 and Xbox Series aren't the only new platforms that Dying Light is heading to in the near future. The game's Platinum Edition is scarring its way onto the Nintendo Switch next week and it comes bundled with all previously DLCs. The Switch version also supports motion controls and has touch screen support when in handheld mode.