Dying Light: The Beast shown with a new trailer

HQ

Dying Light: The Beast was originally conceived as an expansion to Dying Light 2. The project became so extensive that it will now be released as a standalone game. Techland writes this about the game:

"A unique blend of open world and action survival horror, Dying Light: The Beast is set in the beautiful, yet dangerous valley of Castor Woods that's now overrun with zombies rather than tourists. To take your former captor down, you'll need to form fragile alliances, as well as utilize all the combat and traversal options in your arsenal."

During Summer Game Fest, not only did we get to see a new trailer you can watch below, but also got a release date. Dying Light: The Beast will launch on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on August 22, 2025. Are you eager to continue Kyle Crane's story?