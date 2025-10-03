Dying Light: The Beast players have already killed more than 2 billion zombies since launch

HQ

It has been 12 days since the launch of Dying Light: The Beast, and as players have flocked to resume the story of Kyle Crane and his quest for revenge, developer Techland has been keeping an eye on our performance.

In a new image acquired via press release, we can see just how well our adventures in Castor Woods have already turned out. Since launch, more than 25 million hours have been played in Dying Light: The Beast, which is nearly 3,000 years. 2 billion+ zombies have also been killed, with the USA and China being the leading zombie-killing nations, apparently.

Zombies have fought back, though, and more than 1.2 million players have been taken out by volatiles. Even so, it's clear the zombies are getting the worst of it. Hundreds of millions of them have been run over, dismembered, and shot in the head. Almost makes you feel bad for the biters.

Check out all the stats in the image below: