Dying Light: The Beast looks to put a final stamp on Kyle Crane's adventure

HQ

It appears that Techland will be bringing Kyle Crane's story to a close in Dying Light: The Beast. After getting an ambiguous end in Dying Light's The Following DLC, Kyle was brought back for another game, but this time there won't be any ambiguity about where he ends up.

At a preview event for Dying Light: The Beast, we sat down with franchise director Tymon Smektala, where we asked if there was going to be much player agency in the narrative, and if is the final stamp on Kyle Crane's story.

"Actually that's the difference between The Beast and Dying Light 2 Stay Human, in Dying Light 2 Stay Human in Dying Light 2 Stay Human we wanted to explore the player choice driven narrative, but for this one we specifically wanted to avoid that because we wanted this to be a canon story, and if you leave players choice to have their choices, I think it would be even unfair to players to say what's canon," Smektala began. "So for The Beast we specifically wanted it to be canon, and I think we are quite definitive with how we answer some of the lingering questions from the history of the series...when it comes to Kyle's Crane, I think we answer the questions about what happened to him, and how he ends up his adventure in The Beast."

There are still hints and "little hooks" for the future, according to Smektala, but otherwise this looks to be somewhat of a definitive, linear tale of Kyle Crane's revenge against the people who kept him locked up in a lab for a decade.

As to why Kyle is back, you can check out the full interview below, but Smektala did say that everyone at Techland "missed the guy."

HQ

Dying Light: The Beast launches on the 22nd of August for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC.