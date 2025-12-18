Dying Light: The Beast introduces most intelligent infected yet in Patch 1.5

HQ

Dying Light: The Beast just updated a new difficulty mode for all you sickos out there. The Nightmare Experience is a new mode introduced in Patch 1.5 for Techland's latest Dying Light game, and it comes packed with new achievements, bosses, survival mechanics, oh, and the most powerful infected we've seen probably in the franchise's history.

The Alpha Volatile is an absolute beast (even more so than Kyle Crane). It'll track the player's scent, ignoring UV light and hunting you down like there's no tomorrow. You'll be hunted across the map until you reach a safe zone or somehow kill it. If one horrible Volatile wasn't bad enough, more Volatiles can now spawn in the Nightmare Experience, with some even appearing during the day in Dark Zones.

Resources are limited in the Nightmare Experience, hunger will affect your stamina, health regeneration, and combat efficiency, and the flashlight now drains over time. I'd just give up if I was Kyle Crane, honestly. Read the full patch notes here if you want to learn how else this new difficulty will bring a tear to your eye.