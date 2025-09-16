Dying Light: The Beast has supposedly already hit one million sold copies

HQ

Techland already seems to be onto a winner with Dying Light: The Beast. The next chapter in the series, which was originally expected to be a DLC for Dying Light 2: Stay Human before evolving into a full separate game, will be launching in full this week, but the exact date might catch a few of you out.

We say this because Techland has now revealed that Dying Light: The Beast has achieved one million copies sold already, in the form of pre-orders. Yep, the game has reached seven figure sales and it's not even out yet.

To mark this massive milestone, Techland believes waiting until Friday to be able to play is unnecessary, and has therefore announced a change of plan, pulling the global release date forward to Thursday, September 18, specifically at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST.

But that's not all, Techland also reveals that everyone who has pre-ordered the game will be eligible to claim the Apex Car Skin, which brings a glow-in-the-dark appearance to make travelling around Castor Woods when the sun sets all the more memorable. The slight catch is that you won't be able to claim this skin in-game until September 20, when it will be available at Dying Light Outpost.