Dying Light: The Beast has been delayed until September

This week, we've had the luxury of telling you all about Dying Light: The Beast, in the form of a dedicated preview and an interview where we spoke with Techland about the recent cancellations at the studio and how this game will end Kyle Crane's story. This was all under the impression that Dying Light: The Beast would be launching in around a month on August 22, however that will no longer be the case.

Techland has decided to delay the game, pushing it back to September 19. The reason for the delay is required extra polishing time, a period that will enable the team to dedicate one further month to ensuring that the project is in ship-shape when it launches a month later than planned.

In a blog post, we're told: "We've been carefully listening to what you've been saying - whether through playtests, the recent preview coverage and in comments. With just four additional weeks, we can address final details that make all the difference between good and great. Areas we want to improve based on player feedback include fine tuning the balance of gameplay elements, looking into clarity of UI, increasing the quality of physics, as well as tweaking cutscene and player animations further."

Techland does also comment on this delay by adding: "We know this might be disappointing to some fans, and we understand. Dying Light: The Beast is the culmination of everything we've learned in more than a decade of the series, and this experience has shown us how important the first impression is."

In terms of the immediate future, expect regular updates on the game throughout the summer plus a playable demo at Gamescom.