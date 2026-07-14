Dying Light: The Beast has been cancelled for PS4 and Xbox One

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Developer Techland has made the decision to cancel the previously promised Xbox One and PlayStation 4 editions of Dying Light: The Beast. The decision will mean the project will remain as solely a current-gen exclusive title available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S systems.

As for the reason behind this cancellation, Techland explains Dying Light: The Beast was "built from the ground up to take full advantage of current-generation hardware," and that "it's open world, advanced visuals, and fluid combat and traversal all depend on processing power and memory that previous-generation consoles simply cannot provide."

Beyond this, Techland notes: "As development progressed, it became clear that bringing the game to those platforms would require compromises that would prevent us from delivering the experience we set out to create.

"This was not a matter of choosing to leave those platforms behind. Rather, it reflected the technical realities of development and our commitment to delivering the best possible experience."

The developer has promised refunds to any players hoping to experience the game on PS4 and Xbox One, while also issuing an apology and explaining "we are truly sorry for the disappointment this causes."