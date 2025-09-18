Dying Light: The Beast Guide - Tips and tricks for surviving Castor Woods

HQ

The world of Dying Light: The Beast is not at all a happy place. The post-apocalyptic area of Castor Woods might look like a natural haven from a distance, but when you get up close and personal, it's clear it's actually a hellish landscape inhabited by infected monsters and unforgiving humans. You'll need to have your wits about you if you want to make it through a day, and more so than ever when night falls too. To aid in survival, we've put together a handy tips and tricks guide that will help you conquer the wilderness of Castor Woods.

Practice parkour and then practice some more

The best possible way to survive in Dying Light: The Beast is to simply learn how to outmanoeuvre the infected. For the majority of enemies that are incapable of climbing, this is quite easy, but as you encounter more and deadlier strains of infected, you will encounter creatures that can put up a mighty effective chase. So, to ensure you're ready to outrun and overcome these monsters, we highly recommend you practice parkour and learn the limits of Kyle Crane's movement skills, as knowing where you can and cannot climb might just save your life.

Make sure to get your eight hours of sleep

Another sure-fire way to survive in Castor Woods is to avoid the night at all costs. You can't avoid the dark, as there will be moments where you head into caves, tunnels, and sewers, but you can for the most part avoid the night, all by simply hitting the hay. Yep, when night begins to fall and you watch beeps signalling the final minutes of sunlight, make sure you're either close to a safe space or already in one and able to hop into bed to fast-forward time until the sun rises once again.

Unlock every hideout and activate every substation you find

Building on the last point, unlocking every hideout and electrical substation you come across is a great idea too, as not only does it provide safe space checkpoints to clock into, but it also provides more locations to access a crafting workbench, places to find useful crafting blueprints, and opportunities to snag some easy experience points to level up Crane's human side.

Knuckle dusters are a cheat code for human versus human action

Talking about blueprints, you will find a lot of items and weapons that are simply fine at fighting the undead. But what about when you get into battles with humans who can more intuitively and intelligently fight? Well, a knife is only so useful when your foe keeps parrying attacks. Enter knuckle dusters. You can find the blueprints for these by heading to the location captured below, and once you have them, you can spam attacks and effectively defeat any human melee threats without so much as being phased by their onslaughts. These are fast attacking tools that don't have much of an impact on stamina drain, and frankly they should be a firm part of your active weapon gear bar.

Beast Mode is your trump card

Castor Woods can be a tough place to survive, there's no question about it. When infected group up on you, or a squad of the Baron's men attack, it can feel overwhelming and hard to stay alive. It's because of this that we recommend using Beast Mode every chance you get. There's really no negative to hulking out and frankly it's much safer in combat when you're a one-hit wonder that barely takes a scratch when attacked. So, ignore Bruce Banner's advice and let the 'other guy' out as much as possible.

Stealth first and all-out combat only when the poop hits the fan

That being said, all-out combat should really be a last-chance resort. Dying Light: The Beast is much easier when you remain in the shadows, when you strike without arousing suspicion, and this applies to both human and infected enemies. At the end of the day, you won't be in danger if enemies aren't aware of your presence or if they don't know where you are. So stay quiet, stay silent, and only make a ruckus if you have no choice left.

Side quests are crucial for levelling up

While you can only really improve Crane's Beast Mode when the core storyline allows for it, you can more easily upgrade his human side by completing tasks and challenges in the wider world. So, on top of unlocking safe zones as we mentioned above, take on and chip off as many side quests as you can find, not only because they provide helpful experience but also because many reward additional useful items and blueprints that will make survival even easier.

Dark Zones might be frightening but they're very rewarding

For the best resources, naturally, you won't find them in the open world. You will need to head into Dark Zones, enclosed areas without any light where the infected gather waiting to be roused. The idea is to visit these areas and sneakily explore, picking up any goodies along the way, all without causing the creatures inside to activate and attempt to rip you limb from limb. It's harrowing exploring these zones and a bit stressful too, but if you overcome the fear, you'll be generously rewarded.