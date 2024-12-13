Dying Light: The Beast gets a new showing at The Game Awards

HQ

The Game Awards is a night full of reveals, surprises, and trailers, with Dying Light: The Beast among the showings we got to see during this awards night. The latest game in the Dying Light universe sees us take on a different kind of protagonist.

One that was experimented on in his past, and as Kyle Crane, you'll be looking to get your revenge on the people that used you as a guinea pig. It's a standalone Dying Light adventure, that takes place in a smaller region.

But, it's still packed with zombies to kill. You'll be hacking and slashing, shooting, and burning zombies in Dying Light: The Beast when it arrives next summer.