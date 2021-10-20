Dying Light Platinum Edition is banned in Germany

HQ

Dying Light Platinum Edition finally got released on Nintendo Switch yesterday, October 19, several months after it landed on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. However, if you're in Europe, New Zealand or Australia, you might surprisingly find out that you aren't able to purchase the digital game in Nintendo eShop. And why would this happen?

According to the developer Techland (via Eurogamer), this is because Dying Light Platinum Edition is banned and unavailable for sale in Germany as this title hasn't been rated here - plus the fact that this is also where European eShop officially registered, no wonder Switch gamers from these locations that are linked with Germany eShop are not able to get the Dying Light Platinum Edition.

"If you're talking about the digital version, then due to nature of content the digital version of the game is currently banned in Germany where European e-Shop is officially registered. This is making it impossible to officially distribute the game in European countries and also in Australia and New Zealand. We are currently working with our partner and local authorities to remove the ban as soon as we can", wrote Techland on Reddit.

However, "the game is available digitally in the US and Asia, and the retail version is available worldwide (except Germany)". So, if you are very eager to give it a try, maybe you can consider getting the physical version. Unless you are, well, in Germany.