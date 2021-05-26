Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Dying Light

Dying Light: Platinum Edition has been leaked by the Microsoft Store

It will reportedly include all previously released DLCs.

Dying Light: Platinum Edition is the latest in a long line of games to be leaked by the Microsoft Store. This special edition of the 2015 survival horror will reportedly release on May 27 and it appears that it will include all previously released DLCs.

The release date of May 27 is a particularly interesting one as Techland recently revealed that it will be hosting a stream on Twitch on that very same day. Techland notes that the stream will be about the game's sequel, but it's possible that the Platinum Edition might stealth drop after the event to help build up anticipation.

Dying Light

Thanks, VGC.

