Dying Light franchise sells 30 million units

Techland has announced the Dying Light franchise has moved 30 million units worldwide, and also shared some details on how it's going to support Dying Light 2 Stay Human in the year to come.

In a video celebrating the second game's anniversary, Techland reveals what it's going to be bringing to the zombie survival game later in the year. Early in 2023, we should see some changes to body physics and combat, as well as some added features to make the night a bit more terrifying.

Later in the year, there's going to be a full revamp of the combat mechanics, an overhaul to the parkour system, and there was also a hint of some story DLC coming to Dying Light 2 Stay Human as well.

Right now, Techland is also working on a fantasy open-world game, but it is expecting to support Dying Light 2 for the next four years.