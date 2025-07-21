Dying Light franchise director addresses Techland project cancellations

HQ

While there's plenty of excitement from Techland at the minute with Dying Light: The Beast on the horizon, earlier this month we heard about two cancelled games at the studio. When we got the chance to check out Dying Light: The Beast, we also asked franchise director Tymon Smektala about how these cancellations have affected the studio.

"We have to put out the report like that because we are a public company, but as you noticed, yes, game development is never like this straight line," said Smektala, confirming Techland had acknowledged and responded to the report. He also again raised the fact that there were no layoffs at Techland that followed these cancellations.

"But then there were no reductions when it comes to this. We basically just relocated people to other projects that we also have in the pipeline," he said. "Right now we are focusing on The Beast. This is obviously the main focus for us. And when the time comes to talk about our future plans more, we'll talk about future plans more. But the most important aspect of it, which unfortunately didn't catch as much attention as Techland has cancelled some projects, is that no reductions, people were relocated to other stuff. So there's definitely nothing to worry about."

As Smektala said then, nothing to worry about. It is rare to not see layoffs come alongside cancellations, but it seems that Techland cut two projects before they could manifest into something that could cause further problems later down the line.

our beefy preview of Dying Light: The Beast is here.