Dying Light

Dying Light brings back old events for its 5th anniversary

Techland's zombie action game Dying Light is turning five and to celebrate, players can expect to see fan-favourite events returning.

Techland's zombie action game Dying Light is celebrating its fifth birthday by bringing back some old content. The developer announced the fan-favourite event extravaganza alongside a trailer thanking the Dying Light community for keeping the game alive for five whole years, showing some of the milestones and community happenings from the past years.

The old events being brought back will run throughout the coming month, giving players who missed them initially a chance to experience them while offering new and old players alike new unlocks such as the C4 explosive blueprint and enhanced grappling hook.

Take a look at the video below.

Dying Light

