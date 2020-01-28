Dying Light: Bad Blood is free for all Dying Light owners

Techland has started the anniversary celebrations by announcing that the studio will be giving away copies of PC game Dying Light: Bad Blood for free to all owners of the base game, including future buyers.

Bad Blood is the company's 12-player battle royale spin-off, which builds upon the mechanics that players know and love from the original game whilst adding in a few curveballs along the way. Where Bad Blood differs from other games of its ilk is in the combat, as it goes down the route of fast-paced melee as opposed to the ranged gunfights we have become familiar with.

To claim your free copy of the game you will need to head to the Dying Light Docket Website and create an account, and then once your account is created and linked to your PSN, Steam or Xbox account you will be able to claim your free PC copy of Bad Blood on PC.

Techland has more exciting new content and in-game events planned throughout the month of February as they continue the anniversary celebrations, and this move will be welcomed after the disappointing news that Dying Light 2's release has been put on indefinite hold while the studio takes more time to fulfil its vision for the much-anticipated sequel.