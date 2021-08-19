Dying Light 2's third Dying 2 Know showcase will be held next week

HQ

Techland has done an excellent job of whetting our appetites for Dying Light 2 so far through a series of behind-the-scenes Dying 2 Know episodes. Within these mini-episodes, we've seen the developers detail aspects such as the game's story, stealth mechanics, and attacking zombie threats. The third Dying 2 Know showcase has just been confirmed to be taking place on August 26 at 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST and it will coincide directly with Gamescom 2021.

The episode is said to go into more detail about the game's parkour mechanics. Parkour, as you might recall, was briefly touched upon in the previous episode as we learned that pioneer David Belle has been involved in the project and even voiced a major character. Another detail that will be explored within the upcoming episode is the game's combat. A press release that we received details that the showcase will "bring you closer to the differences between combat against infected and humans."

You can check out the trailer for the Gamescom edition of Dying 2 Know in the video above.