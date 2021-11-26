Dying Light 2's next Dying 2 Know showcase will include 15 minutes of new gameplay

HQ

Dying Light 2 might have been delayed until next February, but developer Techland is still continuing to build the hype through its Dying 2 Know showcases. The fifth episode is set to premiere on December 2 at 20:00 GMT/ 21:00 CET, and it's revealed to include 15-minutes of new gameplay. The episode will be hosted by Jonah Scott, who voices the main character, Aiden Caldwell, and he will be joined by streamer Leah.

A press release we received teases further details about the fifth episode. It states: "By showing a sneak peak of the gameplay in a 15-minute video, Techland will reveal a whole new hoard of details about the quests and obstacles faced by the game's protagonist. Make sure to visit Techland's Twitch channel on December 2nd to see how Aiden encounters all sorts of different monsters, how he shows in practice the creative and brutal in-game combat and how he traverses The City, shaping it gradually with the decisions he makes."

In other related news, Dying Light Platinum Edition has received a special Black Friday discount and is available from £13.99 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.