Dying Light 2's new update will make you afraid of the dark

Dying Light 2's new Good Night, Good Luck update aims to refresh the game's mechanics for when the sun sets. As shown off in a new trailer, the night time is now something to truly fear, and will be a lot more dangerous.

The update is live as of today, the 29th of June, and will sprinkle in more Volatile infected throughout the night. But, to help you get away from these dangerous creatures, some improvements have been made to parkour.

