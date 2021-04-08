Dying Light 2's map will be "four times bigger than that of the original game"

You're watching Advertisements

It seems like fans have a lot to look forward to in regard to having a lot to explore when Dying Light 2 eventually does launch. In a recent interview with Wccftech, Techland's Łukasz Burdka, senior technology programmer on the game talked about the size of the map in the sequel, and it seems to be much bigger than the first game.

"The estimate that the map in Dying Light 2 is four times bigger than that of the original game is the most precise estimate that we can provide," said Burdka. "The map of Dying Light 2 is much more vertical and gives many more exploration opportunities, so the city feels even bigger than it is."

Considering that Burdka does focus quite a lot on the vertical component of the world design, the chances are the map isn't four times larger horizontally, but more so in general. Either way, that's a lot more Dying Light 2 to look forward to when the game does eventually launch sometime this year.

Thanks, Wccftech.