Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2's map will be "four times bigger than that of the original game"

Senior technology programmer Łukasz Burdka spoke about the matter in an interview.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It seems like fans have a lot to look forward to in regard to having a lot to explore when Dying Light 2 eventually does launch. In a recent interview with Wccftech, Techland's Łukasz Burdka, senior technology programmer on the game talked about the size of the map in the sequel, and it seems to be much bigger than the first game.

"The estimate that the map in Dying Light 2 is four times bigger than that of the original game is the most precise estimate that we can provide," said Burdka. "The map of Dying Light 2 is much more vertical and gives many more exploration opportunities, so the city feels even bigger than it is."

Considering that Burdka does focus quite a lot on the vertical component of the world design, the chances are the map isn't four times larger horizontally, but more so in general. Either way, that's a lot more Dying Light 2 to look forward to when the game does eventually launch sometime this year.

Dying Light 2

Thanks, Wccftech.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy