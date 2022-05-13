Dying Light 2's first story DLC has been delayed

HQ

Despite originally being expected to arrive in June, Techland has revealed that the first story DLC for Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been delayed. Revealed in a revamped roadmap, the story DLC will now be coming in September.

With the meaty batch of content no longer planned for next month, the Polish developer has also announced the events, features, and content that will be arriving in the game to fill the empty space.

Between June and August, we're promised the Photo Mode and Community Events. Likewise, there will also be the first game Chapter, known as "In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner". And on top of this, we're also promised Agent and Rank systems, more missions and bounties, more rewards, and new enemies.

As for what's to come after that, there will be similar content, as well as the delayed story DLC.

Alongside the announcement of the delay, Techland did apologise for delaying the DLC, and even gave a reason for why the decision to do so was made.

"Dear Pilgrims, your feedback always has the highest priority for us, and we want to be honest and transparent with you. We will still need a bit more time to develop the first story DLC."

You can check out the full revamped roadmap below.