Dying Light 2 will take more than 500 hours to beat

I'm one of those who just laugh when someone asks developers how long it'll take to "beat" their game. Not only will you usually get a very carefully worded answer because they don't want to scare off those who want a shorter experience nor players who think time spent is one of the most important aspects of judging a game's value. You'll also get an answer that might not represent an average gamer because it depends on your skill-level, time spent exploring and so much more. That's why I think Techland is just asking for trouble with today's comment.

Because the studio has gone on Twitter to claim that it'll take at least 500 hours to "complete" Dying Light 2 Stay Human. It's important to note that they're talking about doing absolutely everything in the game with that giant number, as completing the story and side quests will "only" take between 70 and 80 hours if you don't rush through them. Believe it if you want...

Are these good or bad news for you?