Dying Light 2 to release on December 7

You're watching Advertisements

Techland has recently just concluded a short stream where it showed off another look at its anticipated title Dying Light 2. The stream gave us another look at the harsh open world, the sorts of activities and factions we can encounter, and its grim, deadly hordes of infected.

But, to round out the stream, the Polish developer finally answered the question we had all been dying to know: The release date. And we can finally report that Dying Light 2 will in fact be arriving on December 7, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.

More information about the game is also set to be revealed in a future stream, including what seems to be extra details about its infected zombie-type enemies.

Techland did also announce that pre-orders for the game are now officially open, and if you want to see a little more about what's in store when launch day comes around, you can take a look at the new gameplay trailer below that shows Dying Light 2 in a little more depth below.