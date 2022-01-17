Cookies

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 to get expansions and free content for at least 5 years

Techland promises to support the anticipated sequel for a very long time after launch.

Techland has got a lot of attention the last few days because of its comments about how long it'll take to beat Dying Light 2, but that's just what we're getting at launch. The Polish developers are going to follow the same great philosophy as the original game by supporting the sequel with tons of fun for years to come.

That was announced on Twitter, where Techland says that Dying Light 2 Stay Human will get expansions and more free downloadable content for at least 5 years after launch. They can obviously not go into specifics yet, but we're at least told to expect more story, new locations, more items and special events.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

