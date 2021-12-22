Dying Light 2 Stay Human's user interface is customisable

HQ

Techland has been running a series of Dying Light 2 Stay Human developer diaries for a few months, and now it is time for a new episode. This time, it's full focus is on the user interface, with UI producer Agata Sykuła explaining how they are trying to make things as easy and intuitive as possible for us gamers.

But as there is not one solution that fits all, the game offers several ways to customise things to your liking. The game seems to have several cool features, butlet Sykuła explain them to you in the video below.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launches for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on February 4.