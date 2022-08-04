Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human's second chapter to arrive in a couple of weeks

It'll bring a new character with a new task to handle, as well as Patch 1.5.

HQ

Techland has announced that the second chapter of Dying Light 2 Stay Human is set to arrive in a couple of weeks. No exact date has been given for the next round of post-launch content, but we are told in a press release that the new batch of content will arrive alongside Patch 1.5.

As for what this second chapter is called, it's known as A Huntress and a Hag, and revolves around the new Chapter Agent Shen Xiu (The Huntress). While we're not told her exact motivations as of right now, we are told that Xiu is an "extremely proficient tracker and archery expert" who "has a very special task for you."

Techland has stated that it will continue to reveal further news and information about this second chapter and Patch 1.5 over the next couple of weeks, including that of the new missions, bounties, enemies, and weapons that will be added as part of it.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

