Dying Light 2 Stay Human's first free story chapter is out today

Techland has revealed that the first free story chapter for Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be available to dive into today. Called In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner, this chapter will task players with helping a veteran Nightrunner (Harper) deal with the special infected that are plaguing the city, all in an effort of earning some new equipment.

We're told that this story chapter will also see the introduction of the rank system, which asks players to complete tasks for Harper to strengthen the bond between you and him. This can also be improved by taking on daily and weekly bounties that also reward reputation with him.

Otherwise, it's noted that the chapter will be bringing new enemies (the Mutated Infected, Volatile Tyrant, and the Volatile Hive), a couple of new currencies to collect, and also various time trials to test your skills with.

But alongside all of this, Update 1.4.0 will also be adding the Photo Mode, and will be tackling a bunch of bugs and issues that have been reported. Check out the full patch notes here and catch the trailer for the new story chapter below.