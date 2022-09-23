Dying Light 2 Stay Human's Bloody Ties expansion has been delayed

HQ

Techland has made the decision to delay the release of Dying Light 2 Stay Human's Bloody Ties expansion once again. Originally slated for a June debut, before being pushed to mid-October, the expansion will now be coming out in November, on the 10th to be exact.

"We have taken the decision to postpone the launch of Bloody Ties until November 10th, to allow the team extra time to polish and squash bugs," said Techland in a tweet.

With the delay in mind, the developer has announced that it will be hosting a Q&A session on Discord, where fans can ask various developers questions about the game. It'll be held later today, Friday, September 23, at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST.

Those interested in the Bloody Ties expansion can find the latest trailer for the post-launch content below.