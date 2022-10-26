Dying Light 2 Stay Human's 'All Hallow's Eve' event begins

HQ

Dying Light 2 Stay Human has launched its in-game Halloween event for 2022. Called 'All Hallow's Eve', it runs from October 25th - November 4th. During the event, Volatiles will wear pumpkins on their heads, and killed Infected will drop special 'treats' resources as loot. These can be taken to Baka the Unfortunate, the event vendor, and exchanged for potions with a myriad of strange effects.

Additionally, there will be daily and weekly bounties, which will allow players to accumulate ranking points. These points will earn players Halloween-themed masks. There will also be a running global treat collection goal during the event, and at certain targets all participating players will earn rewards.

The event also brings new cosmetic content. The 'Dying Laugh' Halloween-themed bundle can be claimed for free by players from November 3rd - November 10th. Additionally, from October 26th - November 10th, players who already own or purchase the game can claim the 'Rais Commando' Outfit, which is promoting the upcoming Dying Light 2 Stay Human Bloody Ties DLC.