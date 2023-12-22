Dying Light 2 Stay Human shares impressive data for 2023

HQ

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launched 2022, but just as its predecessor, it has gotten excellent support from Techland, who've made sure the community has been fed and happy. As the end of 2023 approaches, they have now shared an infograph that reveals our gaming habits in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Amongst other things, we learn that we for some reason cuts of more left arms than the right one, that we've died almost 300 million times and the The Waling Dead skin bundle is the most popular this year.

Check everything out below and feel free to tell us about your adventures in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.