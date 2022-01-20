Dying Light 2 Stay Human severely delayed for Switch

HQ

One of the amazing things with cloud gaming is that you can run extremely demanding games on a much weaker software like an old console or laptop. Or a Switch. This is something that has become increasingly more popular as a way to launch games for Switch, which the console could never run natively by itself.

Thanks to this tech, we can play Control for Switch and also the upcoming Dying Light 2 Stay Human. It launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on February 4, and was also supposed to be released for Switch as a cloud title on the same date. But unfortunately, this version has now been delayed. In a press release sent to Gamereactor, the studio explains:

"In order to provide fans with the gaming experience at the level they deserve and that Techland wants to provide, Dying Light 2 Stay Human (Cloud Version)'s release date on Nintendo Switch will be moved. Techland is asking Nintendo fans around the world for their patience. Upon the game's release, players will be able to experience Dying Light 2 Stay Human with flexible handheld gameplay at its best with Nintendo Switch, powered by Cloud Technology."

While it's a shame that Switch fans will have to wait longer, we're sure the community agrees that it's better to get a greater and smoother experience later than rough one on February 4? Dying Light 2 Stay Human will instead be launched for Switch "within six months from the original date".