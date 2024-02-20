Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Reloaded Edition releases this week

HQ

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is getting a new version. Releasing on the 22nd of February, Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Reloaded Edition contains all of the previous content released for the original game, including Bloody Ties and the Firearms Update, which is set to release on the same day.

As per GameRant, the new edition of the game also comes with some additional content for solo and co-op players. We're yet to hear the full extent of that content, but it should be surprising for fans of Dying Light 1 as well.

Alongside this news, we also have the sad confirmation that Tower Raids and Nightmare Mode are getting a delay. But, if you're a fan of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll still have a lot to look forward to very soon.